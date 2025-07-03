MP: Nearly 1 lakh meritorious students to get laptops; state to shell out Rs 239cr

Bhopal, July 3 (IANS) In a major push to promote digital learning and reward academic excellence, the Madhya Pradesh government will distribute laptops to 94,234 meritorious students under the “Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana" on Friday, July 4.

The initiative, aimed at empowering students who have scored 75 per cent or more in the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), involves a financial outlay of Rs 238.98 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will preside over the state-level distribution ceremony in Bhopal.

He wrote on his X handle: "I'm delighted that on 4th July, we will extend financial incentives of Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 students who have scored 75 percent or above in the Class 12 MP Board examinations.”

He further said "this reflects our commitment to nurturing a generation of empowered youth who will contribute to realizing the vision of a developed India under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Under the scheme, each eligible student will receive Rs 25,000 directly to their bank account to purchase a laptop of their choice.

This direct benefit transfer model not only ensures transparency but also allows students the flexibility to select devices that suit their academic needs.

The scheme is part of the state’s broader commitment to fostering digital literacy and supporting higher education aspirations among youth.

The "Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana" which has been operational since 2009–10, has so far benefited over 4.3 lakh students, with more than Rs 1,080 crore disbursed in total.

Last year alone, 89,710 students received financial assistance under the scheme.

The 2025 edition marks a significant scale-up, both in terms of beneficiaries and budget. According to official sources, the scheme covers both regular and self-taught students from government and recognised non-government schools.

The eligibility threshold for general category students is 75 per cent, while students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes qualify with 65 per cent marks.

The initiative aligns with the state’s vision of building a digitally empowered generation and complements national efforts under the Digital India campaign.

With timely disbursement and a transparent selection process, the scheme continues to be a model for educational support programmes across the country.

