MP: Navratri begins with high festive spirit; row erupts over ban on entry of non-Hindus at Garba pandals

Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) The nine-day-long Navratri festival began with enthusiasm and idols of the goddess Durga being placed in every street and colonies, spreading an atmosphere of festive fervour among the Hindu community across Madhya Pradesh.

Besides colourful 'pandals' having different themes and idols of the goddess Durga in different forms, Garba dances (folk dance in colourful dresses and small sticks), which is an integral part of the Navratri festival, are also being organised on a large scale.

However, controversy and nuisance at Garba pandals during Navratri have been a major concern in Madhya Pradesh, especially in big cities -- Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, etc.

The controversy during Navratri began after several posters were displayed outside a Garba pandal in Bhopal with clear instructions which mentioned that entry for people from non-Hindu communities would be prohibited.

Right-wing organisations such as Sanskrit Bachao Manch, Bharatiya Yuva Morcha, etc. have put up posters with objectionable slogans such as "Jihadis won't be allowed in Garba pandals".

Several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including MLAs -- Bhagwandas Sabnani, Rameshwar Sharma and Bhopal MP Alok Sharma have given statements to the media that entry inside Garba pandals would be allowed only after intensive checking of Aadhar card and 'tilak' on foreheads.

"Those do not believe in Murti Pooja and Sanatan Dharma should not enter Garba pandals. The Garba is only for the Hindu community and 'Jihadis' should not dare to create disturbance, otherwise strict action would be taken," Bhopal MP Alok Sharma told IANS.

Rameshwar Sharma, who is the BJP MLA from Huzur Assembly constituency in Bhopal, told IANS on Monday that the people attending Garba pandals should be required to wear tilak on their foreheads, partake in the goddess's prasad, wear dhoti-kurta, and ideally bring along their parents and relatives.

BJP leaders said that no western clothing (including backless attire) should be permitted at any Garba pandal.

The festival must be celebrated entirely in a traditional Indian manner, and wearing traditional Indian dress should be mandatory, they added.

Similar concerns were raised by BJP leaders and the members of right-wing organisations from other parts of the state.

Madhav Jha, Khandwa district convener of the Hindu Jagran Manch, remanded that entry should only be granted upon presentation of valid identification proof.

"Garba is a Hindu festival, so non-Hindus should not be allowed to participate," he said.

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur supported these demands.

"It is time for our religious leaders to ensure that Garba pandals are organised only by true 'sadhaks' (spiritual seekers). The trend of women and girls attending Garba events in revealing or inappropriate attire is worrying. Only traditional clothing should be permitted in the spirit of the festival," said Thakur, a four-time BJP MLA representing Ambedkar Nagar constituency in Mhow.

