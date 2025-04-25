MP: Muslims in Bhopal offer Friday prayers wearing black bands in protest against Pahalgam terror attack

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Several people from the Muslim community offered Friday prayers (Namaz) wearing black bands in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal to mark their protest against Pahalgam terror attack.

The people offered their namaz at Bhopal's biggest Taj-ul-Masjid and also raised slogans against Pakistan.

"Today, we tied black bands to mark our protest against the dirty act (Pahalgam terror attack) done with our brothers of the nation. We are pained by the incident and today we prayed that those terrorists should be punished. Our government will punish those terrorists. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take strict action and I hope that today all our Muslim brothers have prayed for peace and tranquility," a Muslim person said.

The innocent people went to visit Kashmir, the paradise of the nation but a deadly attack happened on them. Those terrorists should be punished, he added.

"By tying this black band is our protest against those terrorists, who are provided shelter from Pakistan and flourishing there. They entered our nation and carried out unfortunate incidents like Pulwama and Pahalgam but now, it would not be tolerated at all. The Indian community will not tolerate such terrorist activities flourish here," Kazi Syed Ali said.

Speaking over 'terrorists asking religion of the people before killing them', he added, "It is a matter of regret and I think that it was an attempt to create divide among the Indians. Without being divided in the name of religion, we are all Indians. We all are one. People here belonging to Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian are first Indians, then comes their religion. Secondly, a Muslim was martyred in the incident. The Kashmiri muslim people also gave a lot of support and helped the people."

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."

PM Modi added that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by Terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," PM Modi said.

"I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed in Pahalgam, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)

