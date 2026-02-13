MP: Modern Panchayat Bhavan in Shivpuri’s Lukwasa village

Shivpuri, Feb 13 (IANS) For a glimpse of rural development, visit Kulwasa Gram Panchayat, located about 35 kilometers from Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

​The Panchayat Bhawan here looks no less than a five-star hotel at first glance. The modern design, clean premises, and well-equipped rooms give it a distinctive identity.​

Upon entering the building, various offices are clearly visible. Separate rooms have been created for the Sarpanch, Secretary, and Computer Operator. An attractive guest hall has also been created, equipped with comfortable sofas, double beds, lunch tables, and modern furniture.​

Harish Kumar, Secretary of Kulvasa Gram Panchayat, who was present there, and provided detailed information about the building, told IANS that a well-equipped kitchen has also been built so that tea and snacks can be prepared quickly for guests.​

An induction stove and gas cylinder have also been provided for emergencies.​

The main hall’s gleaming tables and chairs and state-of-the-art meeting facilities create the feel of a major government office. Public hearings are held here at regular intervals on the government's schemes.​

In this Panchayat, the Sarpanch, Secretary, and Patwari meet daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to listen to and resolve the villagers' problems.​

According to Chanchal Raghuvanshi, Patwari posted at Kulvasa Gram Panchayat, work related to villagers' ownership rights is currently being prioritised under the Central Government's SVAMITVA Scheme.​

Notably, the SVAMITVA Scheme (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas), launched by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in 2021, aims to provide clear land ownership records to rural households using drone technology.​

“We try to resolve the public issues during meetings. At present, we are working on the SVAMITVA scheme, under which land ownership records are being cleared. Apart from this, work on several other schemes is also being done,” Raghuvanshi added.​

He explained that the process of correcting land records and clarifying property rights is progressing rapidly, ensuring that villagers do not face any legal problems in the future.​

Hariom Raghuvanshi, a resident of Lukvasa village, said that efforts had been made for a long time to construct the Panchayat Bhawan. After initiatives and coordination at many levels, the building was approved. ​

“This Panchayat Bhawan has become an example for the entire district and provides better facilities to the villagers,” he added.

​--IANS

pd/dan