MP Minister Vishwas Sarang joins traders in Narela to promote 'Swadeshi' initiative

Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Vishwas Sarang on Friday joined a local campaign being run by traders in the Narela Assembly constituency to promote the adoption of 'Swadeshi' products. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal on his birthday, urging citizens to choose domestic products to help India become a developed nation by 2047.

Traders in Narela have taken the lead by pledging to stock and sell only Swadeshi goods in their shops. To spread awareness, many shops have displayed clear lists distinguishing between Swadeshi and foreign products.

Speaking to IANS, Sarang said: "The effort is to encourage the public to shift more and more towards Swadeshi. Following the Prime Minister's call, traders here have taken the initiative seriously. They’ve put up lists of Swadeshi and foreign goods in their shops. The Prime Minister is a leader whose initiatives are widely accepted by the public. Traders are already saying this initiative is very successful. I too urge everyone to support and adopt Swadeshi."

Earlier this week, while addressing a public gathering on his 75th birthday in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, Prime Minister Modi had stressed the importance of choosing locally made products during the upcoming festive season.

“This is the season of festivals, and at this time, we must focus on the mantra of Swadeshi. I have a humble request to my 140 crore fellow countrymen — whatever you buy, it should be made in our country. It should carry the sweat and hard work of an Indian. It should carry the fragrance of the soil of our motherland," he had said.

PM Modi had appealed to the trader community to lead by example.

"I especially appeal to my trader brothers and sisters—support me in this effort. Stand with me for the betterment of the nation. I want to see India become a developed country by 2047. The path to that goal lies through Atmanirbhar Bharat and a self-reliant India," he added.

Since 2014, under PM Modi’s leadership, campaigns like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local have emphasised domestic manufacturing, reduced foreign dependence, and promoted startups and MSMEs, reviving Swadeshi values and economic nationalism.

--IANS

jk/vd