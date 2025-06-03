MP Minister Shah courts another controversy, now over gangrape victim's identity disclosure

Bhopal, June 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister, Vijay Shah, got embroiled in yet another controversy, after photos of his meeting with the gangrape victim's family were widely circulated.

After remaining absent from public view for over two weeks, Minister Shah resurfaced in his constituency on Monday evening, visiting the family of a gangrape victim in Harsud.

His meeting, captured in widely circulated photographs, has sparked outrage, with critics accusing him of violating the victim's right to anonymity.

The state Congress has strongly condemned Minister Shah's actions, arguing that publicly revealing the identity of the victim's family is both unethical and legally questionable.

Demanding accountability, the Congress has called upon the Director General of Police to respond.

State Congress spokesperson KK Mishra questioned whether a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed against the minister for his actions, asking, "DGP Sir, is this act legally justified? If not, will suo motu cognisance be taken, or will this incident be overlooked as before?"

The tragic incident, which occurred on May 23 in the Harsud Assembly constituency, involved the gangrape and murder of a woman.

During his two-hour meeting with the bereaved family, Minister Shah assured them of government support, acknowledging that no compensation could truly make up for their loss.

However, he pledged financial assistance and promised stringent action against the accused.

In an attempt to provide immediate relief, the minister reportedly arranged for a tin shed to be installed over the family's kutcha house, supplying 30 tins and angle pipes.

Additionally, he handed over a cheque of Rs 60,000 from a voluntary grant and assured further aid of Rs 4 lakh under the Sambal Yojana.

He also vowed to advocate for the harshest possible punishment for the perpetrators, aligning with the family's demand for the death penalty.

Vijay Shah's visit to Khandwa comes amid mounting criticism over his previous controversial statement regarding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Since May 14, he had remained absent from the region, presumably avoiding the backlash. His return, however, has reignited political tensions, with opposition leaders questioning both his motives and his handling of sensitive issues.

Earlier, the Minister's remarks about Colonel Qureshi had led to legal action, with the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering an FIR against him.

His attempt to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court was unsuccessful, as the Apex Court refused to stay the High Court's decision.

The court reprimanded Shah, questioning how a minister could use such language against a decorated officer. An investigation into the matter is going on through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of senior IPS officers formed by the state government following the Apex Court's orders.

