MP marks 77th Republic Day with focus on agriculture, welfare, development

Bhopal/Ujjain, Jan 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh celebrated the 77th Republic Day with fervour, gaiety and pride on Monday, as Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav hoisted the national flag in his home district of Ujjain, while Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel performed the flag-hoisting ceremony in the state capital, Bhopal.

In Ujjain, CM Dr Mohan Yadav extended warm Republic Day greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the nation.

Paying rich tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India's independence, he highlighted the state's remarkable progress under various welfare and development initiatives.

He spotlighted flagship schemes such as the 'Ladli Behna Yojana,' which empowers women, alongside focussed efforts in farmer welfare, education, health services, and infrastructure enhancement.

The Chief Minister also underscored Ujjain's profound religious and cultural heritage, particularly emphasising ongoing developments around the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple and the Smart City projects that are transforming the ancient city into a modern hub while preserving its spiritual legacy.

In Bhopal, Governor Mangubhai Patel addressed the gathering, declaring 2026 as the Year of Agriculture (Krishak Kalyan Varsh), reflecting the government's priority on agrarian growth and farmer prosperity. He detailed significant strides in the agriculture sector, noting that the state's agriculture budget has surged dramatically from Rs. 600 crore in 2003 to Rs. 27,000 crore in 2024-25.

The e-registration scheme has been successfully rolled out across 259 mandis, benefiting around 40 lakh farmers with streamlined processes.

Governor Patel highlighted ambitious goals to position Madhya Pradesh as the country's milk capital, with enhanced support for cow shelters — including an increase in subsidy per cow from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40 and a budget rise from Rs. 250 crore to Rs. 505 crore.

He outlined other key achievements and commitments: Under the PM Awas Yojana, over 4 lakh houses have been constructed out of 11 lakh sanctioned. The Chief Minister Bajra Tola Yojana has allocated Rs. 21,000 crore to connect more than 20,000 settlements with all-weather roads. Employment under rural schemes has been extended from 100 to 125 days through the Developed India Guarantee and Rural Employment Livelihood Mission.

Education initiatives include Rs. 2,250 crore allocated to support 50 lakh students in premier institutions like IIMs, IITs, NITs, and NLUs, alongside free JEE/NEET coaching for 2 lakh tribal students.

For the ongoing Rabi crop season, more than 19,865 megawatts of electricity have been ensured for farmers. The Republic Day events in Madhya Pradesh blended patriotic zeal with a forward-looking vision, emphasising inclusive development, agricultural renaissance, and welfare for all sections of society as the state marches toward a prosperous future.

