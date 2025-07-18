MP: Karni Sena holds multiple protests to show solidarity, demands removal of Harda SP, DM

Bhopal, July 18 (IANS) The embers of discontent continue to glow across Madhya Pradesh as the Karni Sena, joined by members of the Rajput community, mounts a coordinated protest against alleged police excesses in Harda and Ratlam.

They are preparing for a statewide protest if the Harda Superintendent of Police Abhinav Chouksey and the District Collector Siddharth Jain are not removed.

What began as a local grievance has now evolved into a statewide movement demanding accountability, justice, and the removal of senior police officials.

The flashpoint was July 13, when police reportedly stormed the Rajput hostel in Harda and resorted to a lathi-charge against Karni Sena members, including girl students and national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur.

Videos of the incident went viral on social and other media platforms, attracting wide criticism.

Karni Sena District President Sunil Rajput and others were allegedly assaulted and jailed following a confrontation at the City Kotwali police station.

The incident, rooted in a diamond fraud complaint, spiralled into a confrontation that drew widespread condemnation.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Chouksey clarified that police had arrested the accused Mohit Verma on complaints filed by Sunil Rajput, but Karni Sena members were demanding that the accused be handed over to them at the court premises.

Chouksey released his clarification and justification for the use of force through a video message.

Congress legislator from Harda, Ramkishore Dogne, has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, currently abroad, demanding a judicial inquiry and calling the police response "disproportionate" and "politically motivated".

The Chief Minister, on the other hand, has sought a detailed report, but his absence has only intensified the Opposition's rhetoric.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Monday, demanded a judicial inquiry into the Harda incident, wherein police used "mild force" against Karni Sena during a protest.

Singh, who visited Harda and held a meeting with representatives of the Karni Sena and members of the Rajput community, alleged that the police's action was "barbaric".

The unrest has spilled into Ratlam, where Karni Sena activists held a rally from Nehru Stadium to the Collectorate on Friday, demanding the removal of Assistant Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha.

Protesters allege that Khakha ordered an unprovoked lathi-charge on peaceful demonstrators near a tea stall, where Karni Sena members were protesting in solidarity with those affected in Harda and demanding justice peacefully.

A memorandum submitted to Additional District Magistrate Shalini Srivastava calls for Khakha's dismissal and legal action against officers accused of brutality and suppression.

In Khandwa, the protest took on a broader social hue, with citizens from various communities joining the Karni Sena in condemning the police action.

Pankaj Raj, District President of Karni Sena, accused BJP leaders of remaining silent and alleged that the party punishes those who speak out for justice.

In Shajapur, the protest took the form of a spirited march from Dhobi Chowk to the Collectorate, with a significant turnout of women.

Demonstrators staged a sit-in and submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate removal of Harda's top officials and legal action against the police personnel involved.

State Karni Sena Secretary Ajit Singh Dodia accused the police of responding with disproportionate force to a peaceful protest over a diamond fraud case.

Indore, too, witnessed a rally, culminating in a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding the removal of Harda's Superintendent of Police and Collector.

Protesters warned of intensified agitation if justice is delayed.

The Karni Sena has demanded the suspension of implicated officers, withdrawal of false cases, and immediate release of detained members.

As the administration remains tight-lipped, the streets of Madhya Pradesh brace for another weekend of unrest, with the Rajput community's call for dignity and redress growing louder by the hour.

--IANS

sktr/khz