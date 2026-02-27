MP: Innovation, natural farming take spotlight at Guna Agri-cum-Millet Fair

Guna, Feb 27 (IANS) With a view to augment farmers' incomes and disseminate cutting-edge agricultural practices, the two-day district-level “Krishi Vigyan Sah Millet Mela” (Agricultural Science-cum-Millet Fair) concluded on Friday in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Organised under the auspices of the “Agriculture Year 2026,” the event sought to place farmer welfare at the forefront through innovation, sustainability, and modern techniques, attracting approximately 2,500 participants to the venue -- District Panchayat Rest House opposite the local Gayatri Mandir.

District Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, lauded the progressive spirit of Guna's farming community.

"Our farmers are relentlessly innovating with novel techniques, charting a course toward sustained development," he remarked.

He noted a substantial leap from the previous year, with enhanced yields fostering higher earnings and novel agricultural paradigms.

Emphasising natural farming, the district collector observed, "Though initial outputs may dip, productivity surges progressively. Organic produce commands premium prices in the market, bolstered by certification that unlocks export avenues, while also promoting public health."

To further incentivise organic cultivation, the administration has instituted “Haats” (weekly Sunday markets), with plans to replicate this model at block and panchayat levels.

Kanyal also commended the pivotal role of agricultural 'Sakhis'—women who are emerging as technical mentors, imparting advanced methodologies to their peers.

This year, the introduction of an e-development system has streamlined fertiliser procurement, enabling online slot bookings to eliminate long queues.

Additionally, he highlighted Guna's exemplary record in curbing stubble burning, positioning the district as a leader in environmental stewardship.

The fair featured prominent officials and local dignitaries, including BJP District President Dharmendra Singh Sikarwar, District Panchayat members Mahendra Singh Kirar and Santosh Dhakad, MP representative Ashok Sharma, Kal Singh Patelia, Agriculture Standing Committee Chairperson Virendra Singh Rajput, Munesh Dhakad, and Ramesh Malviya.

Key agricultural officers, such as Deputy Director of Agriculture Sanjeev Sharma and Deputy Director of Horticulture KPS Kirar, were also in attendance.

Farmers and experts engaged dynamically throughout the event. Local cultivator Hariom Dhakad praised the fair for its invaluable insights, while Agricultural Sakhi Sabita Kashyap from Vijaypura village articulated her mission, "We are empowering fellow farmers with sophisticated techniques and organic strategies."

Deputy Director Sharma stressed upon innovation's centrality of innovation to contemporary agronomy. Testimonials from progressive farmers illuminated the transformative impact.

Farmers, namely Vijay Raghuvanshi and Ram Raghuvanshi from Renzhai, detailed their adoption of modern practices, while Mahendra Singh Raghuwanshi from Gehunkheda and Manoj Dhakad from Panchora reported marked improvements in crop yields.

Bharat Singh Dhakad from Dhanankhedi and Nand Kishore Kirar from Moi echoed sentiments of elevated productivity and financial gains.

Dheeraj Tiwari showcased state-of-the-art machinery and solutions and imparted finer points to attendees.

Collector Kanyal visited departmental stalls, where experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Dewas, Ashoknagar, and Aron - including Dr RP Sharma, Dr KS Bhargav, Dr BS Gupta, Dr. VK Jain, Dr Hemant Kumar, Dr Dharmendra Singh, and Dr. Amit Kumar - offered guidance on equipment and techniques.

Interactive sessions with specialists and exemplary farmers enriched the discourse, complemented by exhibits on natural farming, millet varieties, fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, irrigation systems, and machinery from various vendors.

The culmination featured the conferral of certificates to innovative farmers, recognizing their contributions to agricultural advancement.

This mela not only celebrated Guna's agrarian heritage but also heralded a future of resilient, eco-conscious farming, aligning with broader state initiatives to empower rural economies amid evolving climatic and market dynamics.

--IANS

sktr/dan