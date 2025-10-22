MP increases financial aid by Rs 250 as Bhai Dooj gift under Ladli Behna Yojana

Bhopal/Sheopur, Oct 22 (IANS) In a heartfelt address following the Diwali festivities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare of women, farmers, youth, and the economically disadvantaged.

Speaking ahead of Bhai Dooj, Dr Yadav described the state’s sisters as “our pride”, announcing that an additional Rs 250 would be credited to their accounts as a festive gesture, separate from the regular Ladli Bahna Yojana disbursement.

The Ladli Bahna Yojana, which has become a flagship scheme of the state’s social welfare architecture, saw its 29th instalment of Rs 1,541 crore transferred to over 1.26 crore beneficiaries on October 12 in Sheopur district.

Under the scheme, women now receive Rs 1,500 monthly, with a phased increase planned to reach Rs 3,000 by 2028.

Dr Yadav likened the scheme’s spirit to the bond between Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra, underscoring the cultural resonance of the initiative. “The treasury of the government is not wanting,” he declared, “and wherever the Ladli Bahna scheme has reached, happiness and prosperity have followed.”

He assured that the state would continue to safeguard the dignity and economic security of its mothers and sisters, pledging that no effort would be spared in this pursuit.

Turning to the agricultural sector, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s efforts to support farmers affected by natural calamities.

A relief package of Rs 1,800 crore was extended to cultivators in Rabi districts, following comprehensive surveys of damage caused by excessive rainfall, hailstorms, and yellow mosaic disease.

Administrative measures were swiftly enacted to ensure timely assistance, with Dr Yadav reiterating that the government stands firmly beside its farmers in times of adversity.

He also noted that the Bhavantar Yojana, which cushions farmers against market price fluctuations, had been relaunched as a “gift” to the agricultural community.

The festive season, he said, had become a time not only for celebration but for meaningful support -- transforming Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj into occasions of empowerment and solidarity.

In his closing remarks, Dr Yadav extended congratulations to all the state’s women, whom he calls sisters, reaffirming that their welfare remains central to the government’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

sktr/dpb