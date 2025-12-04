MP HC orders inquiry against police officer for illegal detaining rape accused’s son

Indore, Dec 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed Indore Police Commissioner to conduct a departmental inquiry against Chandan Nagar Police Station - Thana In-charge - for illegally 'detaining', 'handcuffing' and 'harassing' a man and his friends.

Observing TI (Thana In-charge) Indramani Patel's human rights violation, the court also directed that a criminal case be registered against him and other police personnel who illegally detained the man when he was at a salon in Indore.

Notably, the man illegally detained by police is the son of an Indore-based real estate developer, Sanjay Dube (62), who has been booked under the POCSO Act after a minor girl accused him of sexually explanation and impregnating her.

The woman, who is an employee in Dube's real estate firm, had lodged an FIR at Chandan Nagar police station on November 12; since then, he (accused) has been absconding.

Interestingly, failing to arrest Sanjay Dube, Chandan Nagar police detained his son, Raja Dube (32) and kept him in custody for more than 30 hours on November 27 and 28.

Raja then filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Indore bench of the High Court through advocate Neeraj Soni.

On Thursday, while hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice B. K. Dwivedi questioned on illegal destination of Raja. TI Patel replied that Raja was detained for interrogation in connection with a case against his father.

"TI Patel told the court that Raja Dube was handcuffed because the door of the police station was open and he (Raja) could have run away. Then the court remarked that - you should have put shackles on him too then," according to Raja's advocate Neeraj Soni.

Talking to IANS advocate Neeraj Soni further told that in the previous hearing, the bench had asked the state's counsel and TI Patel to be present before the court with CCTV footage of Chandan Nagar police station.

"After seeing the CCTV footage, the bench said that we have sufficient evidence against you (TI Patel). Tell us clearly why you kept the man in custody? The TI failed to justify his claim," Soni added.

The bench then pointed out that CCTV footage clearly showed that Raja Dube was kept in custody unlawfully for more than 30 hours.

"The Court then ordered Indore Police Commissioner to file a criminal case against TI Patel and also to initiate a departmental inquiry against him and other police personnel involved in the case," advocate Soni told IANS.

--IANS

pd/dan