MP Hanuman Beniwal raises issue of gas cylinder shortage in Parliament

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) Hanuman Beniwal, convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Member of Parliament from Nagaur, drew the Central government’s attention to several critical national and regional issues on Friday during the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2025–26.

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During his address, MP Beniwal stated that while allocating additional budgetary resources, the government must prioritise the basic needs of farmers, youth, and rural communities.

He emphasised the need for greater investment in strengthening the agricultural sector, improving irrigation facilities, constructing rural roads, and enhancing education and healthcare services.

MP Hanuman Beniwal also highlighted the difficulties faced by the general public across the country, including in Rajasthan, due to shortages of both domestic and commercial gas cylinders.

He questioned the government about its contingency planning to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas if the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel escalate or continue for an extended period.

The MP observed that the primary objective of Supplementary Demands for Grants is to meet essential expenditures that were not anticipated at the time the annual budget was formulated.

He stressed that such demands should not become a routine practice and should be limited to genuinely unforeseen circumstances.

Beniwal further stated that the repeated introduction of Supplementary Demands each year reflects weaknesses in the government’s financial planning and budgetary management.

He noted that when the Finance Minister presents the annual budget in Parliament, it is projected as the definitive roadmap for the country’s economic development.

However, when the government seeks thousands of crores in additional funds within a few months of presenting the budget, it raises serious questions about the accuracy of the original financial assessment.

He also remarked that upon examining the supplementary demands, it remains unclear to what extent farmers, labourers, youth, and other underprivileged sections of society will directly benefit from the proposed additional expenditures.

He also raised a critical civil aviation safety issue in the Lok Sabha by seeking a response from the government regarding incidents of GPS signal interference reported at various airports across the country.

Through a parliamentary question, MP Beniwal sought details regarding the number of flights affected due to tampering or interference with Global Positioning System (GPS) signals over the past two years and the current year, including incidents reported near Delhi.

He also asked about the measures taken by the government to prevent such occurrences. Responding to the question, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, informed the House that airlines reported 2,354 incidents of GPS interference between November 2023 and December 2025, and 623 incidents between January 2026 and February 2026.

The Minister also confirmed that such incidents have been observed in the vicinity of Delhi’s airspace. MP Beniwal stated that the large number of such incidents indicates an urgent need to further strengthen technical security within the aviation sector.

He urged the Central government to deploy advanced technologies, enhance surveillance systems, and implement stringent security protocols to prevent incidents such as GPS spoofing and signal interference.

Beniwal emphasised that the safety of millions of air passengers in the country must remain a top priority and called upon the government to take swift and concrete action.

He reaffirmed that he will continue to raise issues related to public interest, national security, and the concerns of common citizens through the platform of Parliament.

--IANS

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