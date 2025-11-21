MP: Guv Patel addresses govt officers at Raj Bhavan

Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel while addressing a group of trainee Deputy Collectors at the Raj Bhavan on Friday said that at all times and in every society, good people always receive respect.

Governor Patel advised the trainee Deputy Collectors of the RCVP Noronha Academy of Madhya Pradesh administration, who had visited the Raj Bhavan, that even a small lapse during training can become the cause of a major accident in future.

"Service work done with sensitivity gives inner joy. The comfort of material facilities is momentary. Learning with full concentration and dedication becomes the foundation of future success," he said.

The Governor added that among all living beings in nature, the most powerful is the human being, who has been given unique strength in the form of intellect and speech.

"With the meaningful use of these strengths, a person becomes better step-by-step. The need is for positive use of intellect and polite use of speech," Governor Patel said.

He also advised trainee officers that in future life one should always have the spirit to learn and to understand through experiences.

"Important and useful practical knowledge is received from the most deprived, backward and poor persons of society."

Governor Patel said: "In a democratic system, civil servants serve as an essential link between the government and the public. They form the foundation of good governance."

He asserted that the primary requirement of good governance is that officers take decisions with sensitivity, wisdom, fairness and factual understanding.

Governor Patel emphasised on understanding of the government's schemes and policies, which are aimed at helping and uplifting deprived, poor and backward persons.

"Without understanding the intent of a scheme, its purpose, and the condition of the beneficiary, difficulties arise in shaping the scheme and ensuring its effective implementation," he added.

During his address, the Governor also familiarised trainee officers with the ground realities of implementation through examples of tap water and housing schemes.

"Administrative success does not come from working while sitting in rooms. Extensive field visits are essential. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a scheme can be truly understood not in the office but by going to the ground," he said.

