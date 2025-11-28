MP Guv administers oath to new executive body of Red Cross Society

Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday urged the office bearers of the Red Cross to uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency in serving the people.

The Governor stated that while addressing the oath ceremony of the newly formed managing committee and office-bearers of the Madhya Pradesh state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society in Bhopal on Friday.

He stated that there is no greater virtuous act than serving the poor, destitute, deprived, and suffering humanity. "The sacred opportunity they have received should be used, through their knowledge, skills and efforts, to enhance the dignity of the Red Cross," he said.

Governor Patel noted that the Red Cross foundation has become a source of hope, relief and security for the vulnerable and needy persons, and hence, the newly elected executive body must keep in mind.

"Special efforts should be made to ensure the availability of modern medical facilities and resources, and to secure the participation of both private and public institutions in the treatment and care of humanity," he stated.

While addressing the event, he also stated that the young generation should be encouraged to participate sensitively and proactively in various projects dedicated to humanitarian service.

Patel further noted that the newly elected executive body of the Red Cross Society of Madhya Pradesh is expected to establish new benchmarks for the state unit in the noble tradition of humanitarian service.

Highlighting the importance of the Red Cross, he said that it is a powerful initiative dedicated to human service and urged its members to uphold the organisation’s mission by serving those in need.

Governor Patel urged that identified patients be treated with the utmost sensitivity and called upon its members to make personal efforts to support children and families affected by sickle cell.

