MP govt’s ‘Lokpath App’ will now inform about tourist spots, medical, toll rates

Bhopal, Dec 10 (IANS) The 'Lokpath App' of the Public Works Department (PWD), which was introduced to provide real-time road conditions, including black spots, will now be upgraded with more features to provide information to the people.

The App will now provide information related to inter-site distances, alternate routes, tourist spots, medical facilities, toll rates, and many more, making it useful for both residents and visitors.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, reviewing the PWD's performance in the past two years of the government on Wednesday, directed the department to make the ‘Lokpath App’ more useful and effective with advanced features.

The mobile App was launched in July 2024 to provide the public with the facility to report problems on the routes, including the condition of roads. It was developed by the State Electronics Development Corporation (SEDC) of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Since then, the department received a total of 12,212 complaints through the App; out of them, 12,166 complaints were resolved across the state, which marks the 99.6 per cent resolution rate, according to a government statement.

By opening the App on a mobile phone and taking a photo of the pothole or damage on the roads registered in the app, the complaint reaches the concerned officer directly for resolution.

During the review, CM Yadav also directed that the department (PWD) will be included in the formulation of an integrated urban development policy with Urban bodies across the state.

Chairing the meeting, which was attended by State PWD minister Rakesh Singh, senior officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Yadav instructed that maintenance of national and state highways be ensured, with proper greenery and safety markers.

"Objective of the PWD is to view every construction project not just as a technical task, but as a means to enhance the people’s quality of life. Time-bound completion of every project should be the topmost priority," CM Yadav stated during his address in the meeting on Wednesday.

