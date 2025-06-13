MP govt's evasive stand on Moong procurement hurting farmers: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, June 13 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday criticised the BJP-led state government for its "evasive" approach toward the procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), alleging that the delay is severely impacting farmers.

Kamal Nath stated that the state government traditionally sends a proposal to the Centre each year to initiate the procurement of moong. Once the Centre allocates a quota, the state begins purchasing the crop at the MSP fixed by the Union government.

"This year, however, the state government has not even sent the proposal to the Centre. Nor has it provided any official explanation for the delay in procurement," Nath said in a statement. He accused the government of negligence, saying it has forced farmers to sell their moong crop at distress prices in the open market.

"This kind of neglectful and ruthless behavior towards our farmers is highly condemnable. The government must stop procrastinating and immediately begin procurement at MSP," he added.

The Congress party has been vocal about the issue, but the state government appears reluctant to act. For the past four years, the Madhya Pradesh government has been procuring the summer moong crop. However, last week, Agriculture Production Commissioner Ashok Barnwal announced that procurement would not take place this year, citing contamination concerns due to the use of harmful weedicides.

Moong, which has a short crop cycle of about two and a half months, is often harvested early by farmers using combines after applying broadleaf weedicides. This practice helps them save 10-15 days, which is crucial for the timely sowing of the upcoming kharif crop, beginning mid-June.

Last year, the state procured approximately 5.8 lakh tonnes of moong at an MSP of Rs 8,558 per quintal. Of this, the Centre covered the cost for 3.3 lakh tonnes, while the remaining stock was left for the state to sell in the open market.

A delegation from the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) recently met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to press for procurement, but no concrete decision has emerged so far.

