MP govt will take all steps to boost agricultural growth: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal/Gwalior, Feb 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the state government will take all necessary steps to accelerate agricultural growth and enhance farmers’ prosperity, including promoting employment-oriented and agro-processing industries across the state.

Noting that 2026 is being observed as ‘Krishak Kalyan Varsh’ in Madhya Pradesh, CM Yadav said the initiative aims to strengthen and integrate the entire agricultural value chain, “from farm to factory and from orchard to market”, into a comprehensive and unified framework.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while virtually addressing the ‘Krishi Manthan and Agricultural Technology Fair 2026’ organised at the agricultural university campus in Gwalior on Monday.

Referring to ongoing river-linking projects involving neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Yadav said the government is making sustained efforts to increase the production of medicinal plants and spice crops, which have significant domestic and export potential.

He said the state government is also preparing a dedicated agricultural produce export policy, which will be announced soon to facilitate greater market access and improve farmers’ income.

CM Yadav added that research and innovation in the agricultural sector would be further strengthened to improve productivity, promote crop diversification, and support sustainable farming practices.

He emphasised that technological advancement, diversification, and policy support would not only enhance agricultural productivity but also create efficient, market-oriented, and profitable systems for farmers, particularly in the areas of processing, value addition, and marketing.

The Chief Minister said the government is working in mission mode for the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women, with a focus on inclusive and sustainable development.

He said the concept of GYAN -- representing Growth, Youth, Agriculture, and Nari empowerment — has been further expanded by incorporating “I for Industrialisation” and “I for Infrastructure”, transforming it into ‘GYANII’, which now serves as the guiding framework for the state’s development strategy.

Meanwhile, at a separate agriculture-related programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence, Yadav addressed a conference of farmers from his home district of Ujjain and reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing farmers’ welfare.

He said infrastructure projects, including the proposed Ujjain–Jaora greenfield highway, to be constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 5,017 crore, would significantly boost connectivity and contribute to the region’s economic and agricultural development.

Yadav added that ongoing road and infrastructure projects would benefit farmers, traders, and rural communities, while also supporting long-term development and improving market access for agricultural produce.

--IANS

pd/pgh