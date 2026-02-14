MP govt transfers 11 IAS officers

Bhopal, Feb 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government issued a transfer order affecting 11 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, reshaping the administrative mechanisms across key departments and districts, officials said on Saturday.

The General Administration Department released the order at around 2 a.m. on Saturday detailing the new postings and responsibilities assigned to officers from batches ranging between 1991 and 2019.

Ashok Varnwal, a 1991 batch officer, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Forest Department and holding multiple additional charges, has now been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary in the Public Health and Medical Education Department, as well as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

He will continue to serve as Agriculture Production Commissioner and retain his roles in the Environment Department, while also taking on the responsibility of Food Safety Commissioner.

Sandeep Yadav, from the 2000 batch, has been shifted from the Public Health and Medical Education Department to the Forest Department. He will also continue to oversee the Pravasi Bharatiya Department as an additional charge.

Ajay Gupta, a 2009 batch officer, who was Director of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development, has been appointed as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited in Jabalpur, while also taking charge as Secretary in the state government.

Manish Singh, also from the 2009 batch, has been moved from his role as Secretary in the Jail Department and Transport Department, along with several additional responsibilities, to become Commissioner of Public Relations in Bhopal.

He will continue to hold charge of the Transport Department, the State Road Transport Corporation, and other related assignments.

Among other notable changes, Abhijeet Agrawal has been given charge as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation in Bhopal, while Kumar Purushottam has been relieved of this additional responsibility.

Umashankar Bhargava has been appointed as Additional Secretary to the Governor, and Sunil Dubey as Deputy Secretary to the Governor.

Sanjivani Gautam has been posted as CEO of the District Panchayat in Alirajpur, while Nanda Bhalchandra Kurre has been assigned as Additional Project Director in the National Secondary Education Campaign in Bhopal.

Kamal Solanki has been posted as CEO of the District Panchayat in Raisen.

In the State Administrative Service, Bhura Singh Solanki has been transferred as CEO of District Panchayat Agar Malwa, Mithilesh Kumar Nagdeve to Khargone, and Veer Singh Chauhan to Singrauli.

Rakesh Sharma has been appointed as Chief General Manager of the Madhya Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited in Bhopal.

