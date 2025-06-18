MP Govt to start helicopter services at its tourist destinations, akin to Uttarakhand: CM

Bhopal, June 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh government is planning to provide helicopter services to visitors at its prominent tourist destinations, akin to Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

The helicopter services for tourists will be launched under the Public Private Partner (PPP) model at hilly tourist destinations in the state. The government is expecting that the availability of helicopter services will attract more foreign tourists in the state. A tender for helicopter services in Madhya Pradesh (MP) tourism is currently open for bids.

Specifically, the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) is seeking operators for helicopter services in sectors like Bhopal, Pachmarhi, Sanchi, and others. "Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an unprecedented increase in the number of tourists, more importantly, foreign tourists, in the past few years. Now, we have decided to start helicopter services akin to the Uttarakhand government. Tendering process for this purpose is underway," Yadav said.

Chief Minister Yadav shared this information while addressing a programme organised by Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister congratulated Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Board (MPSTB) for the successful operation of inter-state air services under the 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva'.

Notably, the intra-state air service to promote tourism under 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva', was launched in June 2024, and the first flight was flagged off from the capital, Bhopal, to Jabalpur. Now the service is available only on the Bhopal-Khajuraho-Rewa-Singrauli route. The unprecedented surge of tourists in Madhya Pradesh in the past few years indicates that it stands as an exceptional state in India's tourism landscape. It is more because of its distinctive features, encompassing cultural heritage, historical monuments, natural splendour, and wildlife abundance.

According to the MP Tourism Department, Madhya Pradesh received more than 13.41 crore tourists in 2024. This represents a substantial increase of 19.60 per cent from 2023, and approximately 50.6 per cent compared to 2019.

The state received 1.67 lakh international visitors in 2024. Khajuraho welcomed 33,131 foreign tourists, Gwalior 10,823, and Orchha 13,960. Urban centres also saw increased international footfall, with Indore receiving 9,964 foreign visitors and Bhopal 1,522. Wildlife destinations attracted significant numbers: Bandhavgarh 29,192, Kanha 19,148, Panna 12,762, and Pench 11,272, showcasing Madhya Pradesh's international appeal.

