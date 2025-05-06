MP Govt to recruit 850 local tribals to keep watch on Maoists

Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to recruit local tribal youths in Naxal-hit districts to keep a close watch on the movement of Maoists entering from the neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

A decision in this regard was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, senior BJP leader and the state's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

The minister informed that the Cabinet has approved a proposal to recruit 850 local tribal youths in the three Naxal-hit districts of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori.

These youths will work for the state government and will be paid Rs. 25,000 per month for one year.

"These local tribal youths will work as informers. They will keep a close watch on the movement of suspected Maoists and will pass the information to the security officials through a proper communication channel. They would be recruited for a period of one year," Vijayvargiya said.

The Minister further stated that after effective implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Naxal-free India by 2026, many Naxalites have started surrendering.

"A few days ago, I visited Chhattisgarh, and I was informed that a large number of Naxalites have sent surrender proposals. They want a better future for their children," the minister said while briefing media persons.

He said there was a huge possibility that Naxalites would move towards Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts.

In line with this mission, Madhya Pradesh will take decisive steps to eliminate Naxalism completely.

"We have credible inputs that some Naxalites have entered Madhya Pradesh, therefore, the state government has decided to keep a close watch on them," Vijayvargiya added.

He further said the construction of roads, expansion of telecommunication facilities and deployment of security personnel in affected areas have yielded positive results in controlling Naxal elements.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a visit to Chhattisgarh on February 9 had stated that Naxals would be eradicated by March 31, 2026 and no citizen of the country would have to lose his life due to it.

--IANS

pd/rad