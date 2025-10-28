MP govt to provide electricity connections to 18,833 households under PM JANMAN scheme

Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has approved a proposal to provide free electricity connections to households belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) scheme.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Secretariat in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that power connections will be provided to all identified PVTG households under the Centrally-sponsored PM JANMAN scheme.

“The Centre will bear 60 per cent of the total cost, while the state government will contribute the remaining 40 per cent to ensure power connectivity for all PVTG households in Madhya Pradesh,” Vijayvargiya said.

He informed that there are 18,833 PVTG households living in 24 districts of the state without electricity connections. “Many of these families reside in extremely remote areas, where one or two houses are located far from main habitations. The government plans to provide solar power systems to such isolated homes,” the Minister said.

Vijayvargiya added that while the government has already provided electricity connections to most tribal families, these 18,833 households were left out due to their geographical isolation. “Those living in highly remote and scattered locations will receive solar panels free of cost, ensuring that no PVTG household remains without power,” he said.

The Minister reiterated that the move reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development and empowerment of tribal communities under the welfare vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

Notably, in October last year, the state government had identified 5,481 villages with a significant PVTG population and extended basic civic amenities to them under the PM JANMAN scheme.

The scheme, launched by the Centre, focuses on comprehensive development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups through improved access to education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities, housing, and essential infrastructure such as electricity and drinking water.

