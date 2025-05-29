MP govt to include Maharaja Chhatrasal's biography in school curricula: CM

Khajuraho, May 29 (IANS) The biography of 17th-century Hindu warrior Maharaja Chhatrasal will be included in school curricula to educate students about his bravery and legacy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing a public ceremony on the occasion of Maharaja Chhatrasal Jayanti in Panna district, in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav said that the state government will also celebrate Chhatrasal Jayanti officially.

On the occasion, he also offered floral tributes at the statue of Maharaja Chhatrasal in Chhatrasal Park, and also paid homage at the Chhatrasal Gaddi.

He recalled how Maharaja Chhatrasal had wisely chosen Panna as his capital, and that the city is home to the finest diamonds in India.

Fondly known as "Bundelkhand Kesari," Chhatrasal is known for his bravery in resisting Mughal rule and establishing an independent Hindu kingdom. His legacy is immortalised by the grand Ashtadhatu statue in Panna.

While addressing a large gathering on this occasion, the Chief Minister also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the development of the Bundelkhand region, mentioning especially the Ken-Betwa river linking project.

He said that the Ken-Betwa river linking project is a historic step of PM Modi, which will bring prosperity to Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, and the entire Bundelkhand region.

"Farmers’ lives will change for the better, and happiness will prevail across the area," he said.

Meanwhile, Yadav also performed bhoomi-pujan and inaugurated development works worth over Rs 90 crore, including the Shri Jugal Kishore Lok project.

Highlighting Panna’s historical and natural wealth, the Chief Minister said the land is blessed with courage and immense diamond reserves.

He emphasised the state government’s commitment to good governance, citing the closure of liquor shops in Panna and 18 other religious towns.

He said the government plans to replace liquor shops with milk parlours and promote animal husbandry and cow protection. The honorarium for cows in cow shelters has been raised from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per day.

--IANS

pd/dan