MP govt to hold one-day workshop on POCSO in Bhopal tomorrow

Bhopal, Aug 6 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission department of the state government will host will a one-day regional workshop on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday.

The workshop, which is a significant step toward strengthening child protection mechanisms in the state, will be organised at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with some other senior Ministers of his Cabinet will address the session, highlighting the steps taken to protect the child rights and provisions made to protect them from sexual assault in the state.

School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, and Child Rights Protection Commission Chairman Dravindra More will attend as special guests at the event.

Officials and representatives from multiple departments, including Women and Child Development, Education, Police, and Tribal Affairs etc. will converge at the workshop.

Participants are expected from across all districts of Madhya Pradesh, making this a key regional training and awareness initiative.

The primary focus of the workshop is to ensure effective implementation of the POCSO Act, which plays a vital role in addressing crimes against children.

Attendees will receive legal training, updates on recent policy developments, and sensitisation on handling child sexual abuse cases with empathy and procedural integrity.

The workshop will also host brainstorming sessions aimed at reinforcing processes from policy formulation to grassroots execution, ensuring a more robust and child-sensitive legal and administrative framework across the state.

"With active participation from key departments and political leadership, the workshop is expected to foster a coordinated approach to child safety in Madhya Pradesh," the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

