MP govt to hold global spiritual conclave in Ujjain tomorrow

Ujjain, Aug 26 (IANS) The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government will organise the Global Spiritual Conclave in Ujjain on August 27.

The event being organised by the Tourism Department with the support of the Ministry of Tourism will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

More than 300 dignitaries, including spiritual leaders, thinkers and visionaries from India and abroad, will participate, and renowned spiritual leader Gauranga Das will deliver the keynote address.

The government said that the event is aimed at promoting spiritual tourism, preserving cultural heritage and fostering dialogue on responsible hospitality.

"This initiative is expected to benefit not only the tourism industry but also all those who seek to connect India’s profound spiritual legacy with modernity," said an official associated with the MP tourism department on Tuesday.

The event will serve as a global platform to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions to the world. It will also provide direct outreach to corporate groups and temple trusts in preparation for Simhastha–2028 in Ujjain.

The Conclave will feature several thematic sessions, including a special session on 'Jyotirlingas' in Jyotirling Circuit to highlight the significance and preservation of India’s 12 Jyotirlingas.

Another special feature would be the temple economies session to highlight how major temples such as Tirupati, Vaishno Devi and Kashi Vishwanath drive local economies, with insights drawn from the Maha Kumbh 2025, which attracted over 660 million devotees.

A dedicated session, ‘Mandala of Mahakal Ujjain’s Spiritual Power and Urban Future’, will spotlight the sacred significance of Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, the impact of the Simhastha Kumbh and innovations in urban development.

Other sessions will explore new frontiers of spirituality, such as ‘Mind, Body and Soul: Wellness as the New Spiritual Frontier’, focusing on integrating Ayurveda, Yoga and meditation with tourism and ‘Divine in Digital – Spirituality 2.0’, discussing how technologies like virtual darshan, AI and VR can make spirituality more accessible.

The Conclave will conclude with darshan at Mahakaleshwar and Kal Bhairav temples, offering delegates a direct spiritual experience.

The event is poised to further strengthen India’s spiritual presence on the global stage.

--IANS

pd/dan