MP govt to develop more wildlife rescue centres soon

Bhopal, June 11 (IANS) Having the largest forest area and the richest wildlife diversity in the country, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, on Wednesday, has now decided to increase the number of wildlife rescue centres in the state.

At present, Madhya Pradesh has only one wildlife rescue centre, located at Van Vihar in the capital Bhopal -- where injured and sick animals from across the state are brought for treatment.

However, changing their habitat often causes stress for the animals.

The new divisional rescue centres aim to ensure better care and recovery of wildlife in familiar environments.

"Madhya Pradesh is rich in biodiversity, and all types of wildlife are found here. We are planning to establish rescue centre in different parts of the state to protect and care for these invaluable creators," the Chief Minister said in statement on Wednesday.

He highlighted that along with the largest population of leopards, vultures, crocodiles and alligators are also found in various forest areas across the state.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised that significant efforts have been made for wildlife conservation, forest protection, and ecological restoration.

The Chief Minister noted that the state has now introduced King Cobras for wildlife enthusiasts and is developing a new national park in Gandhi Sagar by relocating Cheetahs from the Kuno National Park.

With the creation of two new Tiger National Parks and the growing population of cheetahs and other wild animals, the need for rescue centres at the divisional level has become evident.

The state government also plans to increase the number of zoos (animal parks) in Madhya Pradesh, CM Yadav said.

Two new zoos have been approved in the state budget, he added.

Chief Minister Yadav made this announcement during his visit to the world's largest wildlife rescue centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

"An effort will also be made to exchange wildlife between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," the Chief Minister said.

He added that Gujarat has the best zoos and rescue centres in the country.

CM Yadav said that during his study tour to Gujarat, he will inspect the facilities in Jamnagar and explore wildlife exchange and conservation opportunities.

--IANS

pd/khz