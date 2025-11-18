MP: Govt shelves Mamleshwar Lok project after public protest

Bhopal/Khandwa, Nov 18 (IANS) In a dramatic reversal, the Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled the controversial Mamleshwar Lok project at its proposed site in the holy city of Omkareshwar following intense public outrage, a two-day bandh, and unified opposition from the Sant Samaj (seer community).

The decision came after markets, shops, and ghats remained shut for two consecutive days, bringing the pilgrim town -- one of the tweleve Jyotirlingam of Lord Shiva, to a complete standstill.

The project envisaged to develop and construct various religious tourism-related facilities with an investment of Rs 120 crore and a corridor around the ancient Mamleshwar temple (Lord Shiva temple) in Omkareshwar town in Khandwa district.

Thousands of devotees, locals, and sadhus took to the streets, demanding the project's scrapping, citing threats to livelihoods, forced displacement, and disruption of centuries-old religious traditions.

Issuing the formal order, Khandwa Additional Collector said, "The expansion of Mamleshwar Lok at the current location stands cancelled with immediate effect."

A detailed survey revealed that the project would displace numerous families, render many jobless, and encroach upon several ashrams nestled along the Narmada riverbank.

The potential demolition or relocation of these spiritual centres sparked fierce resentment among saints and residents alike.

Seers had repeatedly warned that constructing a large-scale tourist and religious complex at the site would shatter Omkareshwar's serene spiritual atmosphere and endanger ashrams that have served pilgrims for generations.

"This is not development; this is destruction of our faith and heritage," a prominent mahant declared during the protests.

The administration acknowledged the depth of public sentiment.

"The survey clearly showed large-scale displacement and loss of livelihood for local families. Several ashrams would also have been affected, which hurt religious sentiments," the order issued on Tuesday said.

However, the state government clarified that the Mamleshwar Lok vision itself has not been abandoned -- only its location.

"The project will be shifted to an alternative suitable site," the Additional Collector said in the order.

"If any new location will be finalised only after thorough consultations and consent of all."

The state government will consult and take consent of seers, public representatives, local residents, and all stakeholders.

No further steps will be taken without complete community consensus.

The announcement was met with jubilation across Omkareshwar.

Temple bells rang out, devotees distributed sweets, and saints hailed it as a victory of dharma over insensitive development.

Local traders, who bore the brunt of the bandh, expressed relief while emphasising that any future plan must prioritise residents' interests and the town's sacred character.

