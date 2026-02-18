MP govt presents Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget with focus on women, farmers, infra

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 in the state Assembly on Wednesday, placing strong emphasis on welfare measures for women, farmers, and marginalised sections while outlining ambitious plans for infrastructure, industry, and sustainable growth.

Read More

The budget also includes the recruitment of 15,000 teachers to strengthen the education system and 22,500 in the police department.

The flagship 'Ladli Behna' Yojana received the largest single allocation of Rs 23,882 crore, continuing to provide direct financial assistance to women and reinforcing the government's focus on gender empowerment and household economic stability.

In the agriculture sector, Devda announced the distribution of subsidised solar irrigation pumps to one lakh farmers, fulfilling Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's commitment to promote renewable energy in farming, cut electricity expenses, and boost productivity through eco-friendly practices.

A target of Rs 25,000 crore in Kisan loans was set, alongside efforts to promote natural farming methods. Rural development emerged as a priority with Rs 40,000 crore earmarked for comprehensive rural infrastructure.

The G Ram G scheme for Gram Panchayat advancement received Rs 10,428 crore, while Rs 9,000 crore was allocated for the PM Janman scheme targeting tribal and underprivileged communities.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was provided Rs 4,454 crore to accelerate piped drinking water coverage across households.

Infrastructure saw substantial investments, including Rs 12,690 crore for road repairs and connectivity enhancements in rural and urban areas.

Housing for all received Rs 6,850 crore under the PM Awas Yojana.

Urban development was allocated over Rs 21,561 crore, with a dedicated Rs 3,600 crore for preparations related to the upcoming 'Simhastha Mahaparva', supported by Rs 13,851 crore overall for the event and ongoing work on the six-lane Indore-Ujjain Highway.

The energy sector was strengthened with a provision of Rs 34,650 million and the establishment of a 604 megawatt power unit.

The state has implemented its Space Policy and is developing 48 industrial parks, while a special package was approved to spur industrial growth in Bundelkhand.

Telecom manufacturing initiatives have commenced in Gwalior.

Education and youth development featured free tetra pack milk for students up to Class eight in government schools to enhance nutrition and school attendance.

Rs 530 crore was set aside for PM Shri Yojana, Rs 800 crore for sports and training infrastructure, and hostels will be built for working women.

The Devi Ahilyabai Lok development project has begun, while Rs 793 crore was allocated for Dharti Aba Yojana and Rs 1,335 crore for labour welfare.

Environmental conservation received Rs 6,151 crore, religious and cultural activities secured Rs 2,055 crore, and the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana got Rs 50 crore to support senior citizens' pilgrimages.

The presentation was briefly disrupted by opposition Congress MLAs, who entered the House with placards and symbolic empty piggy banks to protest the absence of an increase in legislators' funds, creating momentary chaos during the speech.

This budget reflects the government's vision for inclusive, sustainable, and self-reliant progress in Madhya Pradesh, balancing welfare commitments with long-term developmental goals amid global economic uncertainties.

--IANS

sktr/dpb