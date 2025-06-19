MP govt notifies promotion rules, files caveat anticipating possible legal challenges

Bhopal, June 19 (IANS) Two days after the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav government has notified the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Promotion Rules, 2025 in the state gazette on Thursday.

The government has formally issued the gazette notification, bringing the long-awaited framework into effect.

At the same time, the state government has anticipated possible legal challenges from unions or government employees seeking a stay on the rules. The new rules aim to restore momentum in the state bureaucracy while ensuring equitable representation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The move comes after a nine-year freeze in promotions across state services, which had left thousands of employees retiring without advancement and reportedly impacted administrative efficiency and morale. As per the notification, 16 per cent reservation for SCs and 20 per cent for STs, already applicable in direct recruitment, will now be reflected in promotional opportunities as well.

The government has emphasised that the rules are designed to balance merit, seniority, and social justice. Promotion committees will be constituted for each cadre, chaired by departmental secretaries and including senior GAD officials.

If none of the core committee members belong to SC or ST categories, second-class officers from those communities will be co-opted to ensure inclusive decision-making.

In cases where departmental committees reach conflicting conclusions, a higher-level committee under the Chief Secretary will intervene. This structure will remain in place until 2028, after which it may be revised. The rules also clarify eligibility criteria.

Employees under suspension, facing disciplinary charges, or with pending criminal cases will not be considered for promotion. However, if such employees are later acquitted, their sealed recommendations will be reviewed, and promotions may be granted retrospectively. If no vacancy exists at that point, the last officiating promotee may be reverted to accommodate the eligible candidate.

The overhaul follows years of legal and administrative deadlock stemming from disputes over reservations in promotions. The new framework, developed in consultation with the Law Department and aligned with Supreme Court directives, is expected to benefit over four lakh employees and create nearly two lakh new promotional opportunities.

The state government has positioned the reform as a cornerstone of its administrative modernisation and social equity agenda. With the rules now in force, Departmental Promotion Committees are expected to begin convening within the current year to prepare selection lists for 2026.

Anticipating possible legal challenges from unions or government employees seeking a stay on the rules, the department has directed that any such petition filed in the High Court at Jabalpur, Indore, or Gwalior must be shared with the Advocate General’s office.

Deputy Secretary Ajay Katesaria informed that the state government is proactively filing a caveat in all three benches of the High Court to ensure it is heard before any interim relief is granted in related cases.

--IANS

sktr/pd/dan