MP govt mulling over incentives on urad and moong production soon: CM Yadav

Indore, Feb 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state government is mulling providing incentives on the production of 'urad' (black gram) and 'masoor' (lentil) pulses to encourage farmers.

Read More

The Chief Minister made this announcement, addressing a three-day national and international exhibition of state-of-the-art machinery related to pulses, grains, and other food processing industries in Indore on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the government has prepared a detailed plan for the purpose, and he will make an announcement during a conference of farmers soon.

"Our government is going to announce incentives on moong and urad crops during a Kisan Sammelan soon. We have also decided to increase the milk production from 9 per cent to 20 per cent in the next five years," CM Yadav said.

Addressing a large gathering of representatives for national and international food processing companies on this occasion, he also stated that the state government has decided to set up air cargo in future.

"Madhya Pradesh is located in the centre of the country, and we have road and railway connectivity for transportation. The government is committed to increasing the income of farmers, but at the same time, we are also ready for full cooperation with industrialists," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state government's commitments towards the welfare of farmers, reiterating that Madhya Pradesh has declared 2026 as the 'Year of Agriculture', marking a strategic policy shift towards strengthening farming and allied rural sectors.

Before making a slew of announcements, Chief Minister Yadav inaugurated the exhibition, showcasing machinery and turnkey plants used in the processing of pulses, rice, flour, spices, gram flour, wheat, flattened rice (poha), maize, soy, pasta, peanuts, chickpeas, millets, seeds, and other food processing sectors.

The GrainEx India exhibition 2026 is being organised to provide industry professionals with an opportunity to understand new ways to increase production, improve quality, and reduce costs, Suresh Agarwal said in a statement.

--IANS

pd/svn