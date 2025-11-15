MP govt launches 'Shalini App' for tribals to mark 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Jabalpur, Nov 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated several projects worth over Rs 662 crore for the holistic development and welfare of tribals during a ceremonial event organised to celebrate the Janjatiya Gaurv Divas in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The programme was organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and Tribal icon Birsa Munda in Jabalpur. Overall events for Janjatiya Gaurav Divas were also organised across the state.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav, also joined by Governor Mangubhai Patel, launched the government's 'Shalini App' to give information related to tribal welfare schemes and its rich culture and history.

Addressing a large gathering of tribals in Jabalpur, the Chief Minister stated that the Mahakaushal region is the birthplace of many great tribal heroes. He mentioned that Gond rulers contributed to the strength and good governance.

Yadav said that from Jabalpur, Gondwana’s martyrs Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah set an unprecedented example of patriotism.

"In 1857, Maharaja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah ignited the flame of revolution and were executed by cannon fire for writing patriotic poetry," he stated.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that, in 1923, when the national freedom movement was at its peak, Chhindwara’s tribal hero Badal Bhoi and thousands of tribal warriors joined the freedom struggle and sacrificed their lives.

Yadav also announced that all girls’ hostels and ashrams under the Tribal Affairs Department will now be named after Veerangana Rani Durgavati. Similarly, boys’ hostels will be named after Maharaja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

He also announced the recruitment of 5,000 hostel superintendents in 2026.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the state-level Tribal Pride Day event in Jabalpur. He also addressed a similar programme in Alirajpur, one of the tribal dominated districts in Madhya Pradesh and remembered legendary Birsa Munda and other Tribal heroes.

While addressing the event in Alirajpur, the Chief Minister remembered revolutionary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was born in Alirajpur in 1906.

