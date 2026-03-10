MP govt forms Cabinet Committee to monitor Middle East impact

Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday constituted a Cabinet Committee to monitor the potential impact on the state and reviewed the emerging situation arising from developments in the Middle East.

The three-member panel comprises Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput, and MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap.

The committee will hold regular meetings and review the problems faced by residents of Madhya Pradesh living in Central Asia.

It will also deliberate on ensuring the supply of petroleum products, LPG, fertilisers, and other essential commodities in the state and submit recommendations, according to a statement issued Tuesday night.

“The committee will further provide recommendations to the state government regarding initiatives or policy decisions to be taken, in line with the directives of the Central government,” the statement said.

Apart from Cabinet Ministers, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department will serve as the Member Secretary.

Officers-in-charge of Finance, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Departments, along with other concerned departments, will be permanent invitee members.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with Cabinet Ministers and senior officials regarding the situation arising from the war in the Gulf countries.

He discussed the availability of petroleum products and instructed officials to continuously monitor the supply of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas.

The Chief Minister stated that there is currently no shortage of petroleum products in the state, and supply is continuing normally.

He added that 255 people have been contacted through the state government’s helpline, and efforts are underway to ensure their safe return.

Later, MSME Minister Chaitanya Kashyap informed that there is adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and domestic gas in the state.

“The supply of domestic gas cylinders is being continuously maintained, and common consumers will not face any problem. Following the Centre’s instructions, the delivery of commercial gas cylinders has been stopped in Madhya Pradesh from Monday,” Kashyap said.

--IANS

pd/dan