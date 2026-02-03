MP govt exempts land registration fees for Sardar Sarovar displaced tribal families

Bhopal, Feb 3 (IANS) A major relief measure was approved for tribal families affected by the Sardar Sarovar Project.

Read More

The government will provide free registration of residential land titles to more than 25,000 such displaced families, easing their path to secure land ownership and stability, Chetan Kashyap, MSME minister said here on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.

The Sardar Sarovar Project, spanning Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, has long involved complex rehabilitation challenges, with thousands of families—many from tribal backgrounds—facing displacement over decades.

Madhya Pradesh, bearing a significant share of affected households, has progressively worked on resettlement packages, including land allotment. The latest exemption on registration fees marks a concrete administrative relief to finalise property rights. He said the meeting also gave the go to two irrigation projects aimed at expanding agricultural coverage.

The Dhanwahi Micro Irrigation Project, with an estimated cost of Rs 53.73 crore, will bring irrigation to 3300 hectares and benefit 2810 farmers. The larger Barhi Micro Enterprise Irrigation Project, budgeted at Rs 566.92 crore, will irrigate 20,000 hectares in Katni district and support 11,000 farmers.

Together, these initiatives represent an investment of about Rs 620 crore, enabling irrigation for 23,500 hectares and aiding roughly 14,000 farmers in improving productivity.

Kashyap said, Chief Minister Yadav pointed out that prior to 2003, the state had irrigation facilities on only about 7.25 lakh hectares. In contrast, his administration has launched new schemes covering seven lakh hectares in the past two years alone. He further declared the coming year as “Farmer Welfare Year” to focus intensified efforts on agricultural prosperity.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the continuation of multiple welfare programs, including the Chief Minister's Public Welfare Scheme, Animal Husbandry Development Scheme, Cow Conservation Scheme, Adolescent Welfare Fund Scheme, and Minority Self-Employment Scheme.

To address long-standing employee concerns, the State Social Welfare Board was dissolved, and its staff were integrated into the Women and Child Development Department for better administrative efficiency. These decisions reflect the government's priority on inclusive growth, supporting farmers, displaced communities, and public employees through targeted policies and infrastructure development in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cabinet meeting decided on farmer welfare, irrigation, and social development in the state on Tuesday. Before the formal proceedings began, the Chief Minister highlighted some significant recent initiatives.

Under the Bhavantar Yojana, also known as the Price Difference Payment Scheme, more than 700 farmers have received payments exceeding Rs 1500 crore. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to fully implement this scheme, with all disbursements completed within just two months, demonstrating the government's commitment to timely support for agricultural producers, the minister said.

The cabinet also noted the inauguration of Pashupatinath Lok, modeled after the successful Mahakal Lok project. Special measures have been incorporated at this site to protect the statue from erosion and ensure its long-term preservation, contributing to the state's efforts in developing spiritual corridors that attract devotees and boost local economies.

In a move to promote diversified farming, the state organized its first-ever flower festival in Bhopal. This event seeks to encourage farmers to adopt floriculture as a viable income source.

At present, around 40,000 farmers across Madhya Pradesh are engaged in flower cultivation over approximately 45,000 hectares of land, signaling growing interest in this sector, the minister informed.

--IANS

sktr/dan