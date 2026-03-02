MP govt approves vehicles for treasury officers with 3 pc DA hike (Lead)

Bhopal, March 2 (IANS) In yet another significant decision regarding state government employees on the occasion of Holi, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced that treasury officers will now also be allowed to hire vehicles during working hours.​

The government said in a statement late on Monday that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has granted permission to extend the facility of hiring vehicles to all Treasury officers. A proposal regarding this was made by the treasury officers and has been approved.​

The Finance Department of the Madhya Pradesh government issued the necessary orders on Monday, according to which, “all Treasury officers will be eligible to avail the hired vehicle facility from April 1, 2026.”​

Treasury officers are responsible for managing the state's treasury, including authorising bill payments, disbursing pensions, and maintaining accurate records of financial receipts and payments. They ensure compliance with accounting rules, secure the storage of valuables such as stamps, and report to the Accountant General.​

Chief Minister Yadav also announced a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees as a Holi gift. With this revision, the DA for state government employees and pensioners will rise from 55 per cent to 58 per cent.​

Yadav stated that state employees will receive the revised 58 per cent DA on their April 2026 salary, payable in May 2026, in parity with the government of India. ​

The arrears for the period from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid in six equal instalments starting from May 2026. ​

He further announced that all state pensioners will receive 58 per cent Dearness Relief, effective January 2026, payable in February 2026.​

“Holi is a festival that strengthens bonds of mutual affection and harmony. I would urge everyone to celebrate the festival with joy and togetherness, and to work collectively for the progress and prosperity of the state,” Yadav said.

