MP govt announces 3 pc DA hike for state govt employees

Bhopal, March 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) allowances for the state government employees, taking the total to 58 per cent.​

Chief Minister Yadav made this crucial announcement on the occasion of Holi, extending greetings to approximately 7 lakh state government employees working across several departments.​

Chief Minister Yadav said, “All state government employees will receive 58 per cent dearness allowance in their salary starting April (paid in May) 2026, at par with the government of India. The arrears amount from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid in 6 equal instalments starting from May 2026.”​

The Chief Minister’s statement also clarified that Pensioners will receive 58 per cent dearness allowance on their pension from January to February 2026. “Our government is working for the welfare of all sections,” it added.​

“Today, during the day, under the Kisan Kalyan Varsh, several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting in Barwani. In the evening, a decision has been taken for the welfare of all employee brothers and pensioners,” Yadav said.​

During the first agriculture cabinet meeting held in Barwani, the Chief Minister stressed that the Barwani-Nimar tribal region was once drought-prone and had experienced migration before the implementation of the Narmada water supply and irrigation projects, but that the situation has now changed.​

Highlighting better farming experiments being carried out in the Narmada Valley region, the Chief Minister said that the availability of irrigation has even led to a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in general temperatures.

