MP govt allotted 1,744 acres of land for 46 industrial units after GIS-2025: CM Yadav

Bhopal, May 26 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has so far allotted a total of 1,744 acres of land to 46 industrial units after the Global Investment Summit (GIS) held in February this year in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that these industrial units have proposed a total investment of approximately Rs 24,500 crore, which is expected to generate around 35,000 jobs for the youth in the state.

The Chief Minister informed about the investment in the state while addressing the ‘Food Processing Entrepreneurs’ Conference’ at the Agriculture-Industry Conclave held in Narsinghpur district.

He stated that the year 2025 is being celebrated as the "Year of Industry."

"Madhya Pradesh is witnessing continuous development, and in this journey, industrialists from across the country are welcome," he said.

Chief Minister further stated that to realise the vision of a developed Madhya Pradesh, balanced progress is needed across all sectors.

He emphasised the need to adopt technology in this era of rapid technological advancement.

Yadav said that his government has decided to organise as many as four Agriculture-Industry Conclaves at different locations to promote agro-based industries.

He reiterated that the state government is determined to enhance farmers’ income.

"There will be a greater establishment of food processing-based industries in the state. We have increased across sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, and fruit-vegetable production," the Chief Minister added.

