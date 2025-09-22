MP govt achieved 5,000 MW of solar capacity in 2025: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has achieved nearly 5,000 MW of solar capacity in 2025 against its target to expand it to 33,000 MW by 2035, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

CM Yadav informed that the state's installed capacity from various energy sources is rapidly increasing. He stated that the state government is making all efforts to promote solar energy through offering attractive incentives for all sections.

The Chief Minister shared this information virtually addressing an event orgnaised in New Delhi, which as attended by Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Maldives Minister of State for Environment & Tourism Muviath Mohammed, office-bearers of CII and representatives from the industry.

Highlighting some large solar projects in the state, especial India’s largest solar park in Rewa (as MP govt claims), which supplies power to the Delhi Metro, Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh is heading to become one of the leading states in the country’s energy sector.

"Sanchi has been developed as India’s first Solar City, while Omkareshwar hosts the country’s largest floating solar project. In Neemuch, India’s largest Pump Hydro Power Storage Project has been established, making Madhya Pradesh a front-runner in energy storage capacity," Yadav said in statement.

He also stated that mentioned with launch of the Morena Solar-Plus-Storage project, the state has set a new benchmark in renewable energy. "It is India’s first project to provide stable, dispatchable renewable power at a record-low tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit," he claimed.

Chief Minister further stated that through initiatives such as the Green Hydrogen Mission, PM-KUSUM Yojana, PM Surya and Smart Grid programs, India has steered the energy sector towards self-reliance, sustainability, and cleanliness, providing millions of households with free electricity.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has made unprecedented progress in the energy sector and established itself as a global hub for clean energy technologies.

"Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is resolutely advancing towards the goal of net zero. Madhya Pradesh are poised to lead the world in a clean energy future in the years ahead," CM Yadav said.

He further stated that while fulfilling the vision of Make in India and Viksit Bharat, a strong foundation is being laid for a secure, capable, and guiding India. The country leaving its mark in every sector, including energy and renewable energy, textiles, IT, agriculture, pharma, defense and space.

--IANS

pd/pgh