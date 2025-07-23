MP: Gold agent with over Rs 4.80 crore jewellery goes missing in Indore

Indore, July 23 (IANS) A Gujarat-based gold merchant has filed a complaint in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that his gold jewellery valued at more than Rs. 4.80 crore has been stolen by one of his agents.

The Indore police said that Dharmendra Bhai, an Ahmedabad (Gujarat) based gold merchant, had sent two of his agents to Indore. However, one of them ran away with the gold jewellery and the car they drove from Ahmedabad to Indore.

Dharmendra told police that two agents were sent to Indore to meet local jewellery merchants in the city to assess the actual value of jewellery. However, upon reaching Indore, one of the agents disappeared with the gold jewellery and the car.

The incident occurred more than a week back; however, the matter came to light after Dharmendra approached the Crime Branch in Indore and filed an FIR on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Indore, Rajesh Tripathi, told media persons on Wednesday that the gold merchant, along with his other agents, carried out their search for over a week in Indore.

"Upon reaching Indore, both agents visited some local jewellers. One morning, they went to a salon for a haircut. When one of the agents went for hair haircut, another agent drove away the car. The gold merchant tried to search for him but failed. Subsequently, he approached the police on Tuesday," Tripathi said.

The police official further informed that the gold merchant presented the original bill (receipts) of his jewellery and the registration number of the shop in Ahmedabad.

After verifying those receipts, a case has been registered against the missing agent.

"The car used by the accused agent has been captured on a couple of CCTV cameras. An alert has been issued at all police stations in Indore. We are hopeful to crack down on the case as soon as possible," Tripathi said.

--IANS

pd/dan