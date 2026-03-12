MP getting full support from Centre: CM Mohan Yadav​

Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday stated that the state government is receiving full support from the Centre in obtaining approvals for several schemes.​

The Chief Minister made this statement after a series of meetings with Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, where crucial discussions were held on issues about their respective ministries.​

During a meeting with the Union Finance Minister, Mohan Yadav discussed the state’s financial issues, goals achieved, and requested financial assistance. He also held discussions on financial arrangements required for works related to Simhastha–2028 and other important projects.​

“During the meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, information was shared regarding targets and achievements under various schemes in the current financial year, and financial assistance for the state, including for Ujjain’s Simhastha,” Yadav said in a statement.​

The Chief Minister shared that during a meeting with Union Minister C.R. Paatil, discussions were held on the progress of two inter-state river linking projects in Madhya Pradesh, Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC), which were approved by the Centre.​

“Detailed discussions were also held with the Union Minister C.R. Patil regarding the projects and agreements with neighbouring states Gujarat and Maharashtra under the Narmada Valley irrigation schemes, and also on expanding the reach of tap water supply through single-village schemes,” he added.​

Sharing details about the meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister Yadav said that discussions were held on increasing farmers’ income and strengthening agriculture in Madhya Pradesh.​

Several pending issues related to agricultural procurement and rural development, particularly mustard procurement, were discussed.​

He shared that the Centre has approved the state’s proposal under the Bhavantar Payment Scheme for mustard procurement and directed the concerned departments to expedite the payment process.​

During the meeting, Chouhan also handed over an approval letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for 100 per cent procurement of Tur (pigeon pea) in Madhya Pradesh.​

The meeting also reviewed issues related to payments for mustard and soybean price differences, additional targets for green gram and black gram under the Pulses Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PM Crop Insurance Scheme), the Soil Health and Fertility Programme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.​

