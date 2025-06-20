MP forest cover grew by 1390 sq km in last two decades

Bhopal, June 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a high-level review meeting of the Forest Department on Friday, highlighting significant achievements and setting ambitious goals for the sector.

The state recorded a 1,390 sq km increase in forest cover between 2003 and 2023, attributed to sustained forest-friendly policies, he had been told.

In the last financial year, forest revenue reached Rs 1,646.07 crore, nearly meeting the Rs 1,650 crore target, with Rs 189.82 crore distributed as dividends to forest committees. The target for 2024–25 has been set at Rs 1,700 crore.

The Forest Department reported the plantation of over 5.67 crore saplings and bamboo cultivation across 7,360 hectares under the National Bamboo Mission. Through Joint Forest Management, 4.31 lakh hectares of degraded forest have been restored.

Additionally, 792 of the state’s 925 forest villages have been converted into revenue villages, while action is ongoing in 66 villages located within protected areas.

To enhance transparency and planning, all forest maps have been uploaded to the Gati Shakti portal and Google Earth.

Under the “Anubhuti” programme, over 1.21 lakh students from 1,903 schools were sensitised to environmental conservation. Five sites - Patalkot, Naro Hills, Amarkantak, Sirpur Lake, and Valmi Campus - have been declared biodiversity heritage sites.

The state has also improved its forest fire response time from eight hours to just three, with over 1.05 lakh individuals registered on the Forest Survey of India portal for real-time alerts - the highest in the country.

Plans are underway to establish zoos and wildlife rescue centres in Ujjain and Jabalpur, with a Detailed Project Report for Ujjain already submitted to the Central Zoo Authority. A similar proposal for Jabalpur is in progress.

The meeting also discussed fencing 160 km of protected areas to strengthen wildlife protection.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to forest-dwelling communities, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that land leases will also be extended to residents of forest villages.

A comprehensive survey will be undertaken to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries - especially those previously overlooked - are accorded land rights with due dignity.

Highlighting the ecological significance of the region, the Chief Minister remarked that Madhya Pradesh’s dense forests are a defining feature of the state.

He urged the Forest Department to further enhance its green wealth and develop wildlife tourism as a sustainable source of long-term revenue.

