MP: Five die saving calf in Guna; echoes of April’s Khandwa tragedy (Lead)

Bhopal, June 24 (IANS) Five people died on Tuesday in Dharnavada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh after entering a well to rescue a calf.

The incident occurred when the animal accidentally fell into a well located in a mango orchard. In a bid to save it, six individuals descended into the well one after another. Only one, Pawan Kushwaha, managed to climb back out. The remaining five lost their lives.

Confirming the incident, District Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal said, “Our rescue team reached the site, but unfortunately, five people had died. Only one person was able to come out of the well. The calf was also rescued. We will extend all possible support to the families of the deceased.”

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Siddharth Saharia (25), Gurudayal Ojha (40), Shivcharan Sahu (40), Sonu Kushwaha (28), and Mannu Kushwaha (35), all residents of the village.

Preliminary information suggests the possible presence of carbon monoxide or another toxic gas inside the well. The district administration has initiated laboratory tests to determine the exact nature of the gas and confirm the cause of death.

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), GAIL’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit, and local police, led by senior officials, reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation using oxygen cylinders and ropes. Despite their efforts, the five men could not be saved.

The SDERF team noted that the well contained approximately 12 feet of water, which made the rescue operation more difficult. Villagers mentioned that the well had not been in regular use and may have accumulated harmful gases over time.

Local sources reported that emergency services arrived nearly two hours after the incident was reported. In the absence of timely medical assistance, two individuals had to be taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The delay prompted strong criticism from residents, who expressed frustration over the response time of the authorities.

While the calf was eventually rescued, the incident has sparked concerns about safety measures in rural areas and the risks involved in unplanned rescue efforts without adequate equipment or supervision.

In April, eight people lost their lives in a tragic incident in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh after one man fell into a well and seven others followed in an attempt to rescue him.

Unfortunately, none of them made it back to the surface. By the time rescue personnel reached the scene, all eight victims were found unresponsive at the bottom of the well, which had become waterlogged and muddy.

The incident took place in Kondawat village, where preparations were underway for the Gangaur festival.

--IANS

sktr/dan