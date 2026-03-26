MP: Finance Commission Chairman meets Guv

Bhopal, March 26 (IANS) Newly appointed Chairman of the State Finance Commission and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya on Thursday met Governor Mangubhai Patel at Lok Bhavan and informed him about assuming charge of the office.

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After the courtesy meeting, the Governor’s office stated that Patel provided guidance on the role, functioning, and various activities of the Finance Commission.

He expressed confidence that the State Finance Commission would work in accordance with its objectives and make a significant contribution to the state's development.

According to a statement from the Governor’s office, Chairman Pawaiya assured Governor Patel that the Commission would discharge its responsibilities with full dedication and play an effective role in the state's development.

Patel also extended his best wishes to the Chairman and members of the Commission and said that fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to the Commission with honesty is true service to the state and the nation.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government has constituted the sixth State Finance Commission under the chairmanship of former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, with retired Indian Administrative Service officer K.K. Singh and Virendra Kumar as members.

The trio assumed their respective charges on 23 March 2026.

The Commission's tenure will be until October 31 this year, but it may be extended if required, according to the notification.

The Commission will review the financial positions of municipalities and panchayats and recommend the distribution of the state's taxes, duties, tolls, and fees between municipalities and panchayats.

Additionally, it will suggest measures to improve the financial condition of local bodies. The Commission will submit its recommendations to the Governor by October 31 for the financial year beginning April 1.

The Commission has been tasked with reviewing the financial position of panchayats and urban local bodies, recommending the distribution of taxes, duties, tolls, and fees between the state and local bodies, and suggesting measures to improve the financial autonomy of local institutions.

The Commission’s recommendations on funding for local development projects, the delivery of essential services such as water supply, sanitation, roads, and healthcare, and the strengthening of grassroots governance in both rural and urban areas will be crucial.

--IANS

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