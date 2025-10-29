MP farmer killing: 9 more accused arrested, 4 still absconding

Guna, Oct 29 (IANS) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine persons in connection with the murder of a farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The murder incident has sparked a high-voltage political controversy in the state.

With the arrest of nine persons on Wednesday, Guna police have managed to arrest a total of 10 out of 14 accused persons, including the main accused, Mahendra Singh Nagar, a former BJP leader.

While one accused was arrested a few hours after a farmer, Ramswaroop Dhakad, was killed on Tuesday. Notably, 14 persons have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including for murder.

A police official told IANS that a tractor-trolley and a Thar Jeep used for killing the farmer Ramswaroop Dhakad were also recovered. "Searches for the remaining four accused persons are underway, and they will be arrested as soon as possible," a police official said.

On Tuesday, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, along with Raghogarh MLA Jaivardhan Singh, who is also the district Congress president of Guna, met the deceased's family and demanded capital punishment for the accused involved in the killing of Dhakad.

Digvijaya Singh has alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has completely failed to maintain law and order. Villagers and family members informed Singh that the family accused of being involved in the farmer's murder has terrorised the entire area.

The Congress leader also said that Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is representing Guna Lok Sabha constituency, should also visit the village and see for himself the "atmosphere of anarchy" prevailing in the area.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also responded to the matter on Tuesday, stating that he has directed the Guna district police to take strict action against those involved in the killing of the farmer.

The state BJP unit has already expelled Mahendra Singh Nagar from the post (block in-charge), according to a statement issued by the MP BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal on Tuesday.

--IANS

pd/dan