MP: Family of four among 5 killed as speeding truck mows down bikes in Bhind

Bhind, Sep 30 (IANS) In a devastating road accident on Tuesday, five people, including a family of four and a diver, were crushed to death when a speeding container truck collided with two motorcycles in the Phoop area of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place at around 11 a.m. on the Gwalior-Itawa road, a busy stretch known for frequent vehicular movement.

According to preliminary reports from the local police, three victims died on the spot due to the severity of the impact. One of the motorcycles was being ridden by Bhola Khan, a diver by profession, while the other was driven by Sunil Baghel, who was travelling with his wife Sunita (32), son Chhote (5), and daughter Anshu (15).

The family was reportedly en route to a nearby village when the tragedy struck.

“Bhola Khan, Sunil Baghel and his wife Sunita died on the spot; the children succumbed to injuries later,” Satyendra Singh Rajput, Phoop Police Station in-charge and investigation officer, told IANS.

The officer said that the container truck, moving at high speed, lost control and rammed into both motorcycles simultaneously.

The force of the collision was so intense that the victims were thrown several meters away, and their vehicles were mangled beyond recognition.

“The driver of the container fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning the vehicle on the roadside,” the officer said.

Local residents rushed to the site and alerted the authorities. Police and emergency services arrived shortly thereafter and began the process of identifying the victims and clearing the wreckage.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations at the district hospital.

“The accident was horrific. All five victims died instantly. We are investigating the circumstances and trying to trace the absconding driver,” said a senior police official from Phoop police station.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and grief in the local community, with many demanding stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and better monitoring of heavy vehicles on rural roads.

Family members of the deceased have called for swift justice and compensation.

Authorities have registered a case against the unknown driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the driver. This accident adds to the growing concern over road safety in Madhya Pradesh, where fatal crashes involving heavy vehicles continue to claim lives at an alarming rate.

