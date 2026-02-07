MP: Ex-badminton player, now postmaster, held for Ladli Lakshmi fund scam

Dhar/Bhopal, Feb 7 (IANS) A major financial scam has surfaced at the Head Post Office in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, severely eroding public confidence in the postal savings system.

According to police officials, Postmaster Kunal Makwana, along with Deputy Postmaster Nirmalsingh Pawar and Postal Assistant Mepalsingh Gundiya, allegedly embezzled around 35 lakh rupees from customer deposits.

The misappropriated funds include about 6 lakh and 19 thousand rupees from the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, a government scheme aimed at supporting girls, and roughly 23 lakh rupees from fixed deposits of post office customers, police officials said.

In 2025, according to police, the trio reportedly misused 38 National Savings Certificates under the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana worth Rs 6,19,242 and diverted a cheque of Rs 6,60,000 meant for a fixed deposit belonging to ASI Gokul Nargesh.

They also allegedly misused three other cheques totalling around Rs 23 lakh, intended for fixed deposits. Accounts were fraudulently opened in the names of 56 other individuals, and the cash deposited by these people was pocketed by the accused.

A departmental inquiry by the Postal Department confirmed their guilt, leading to the suspension of all three. A case has been registered at Naogaon police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions 316 (5), 318 (4) BNS, 2023 (420, 409 of IPC) equivalent to cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The complaint was lodged by the Post Office Inspector based on the inquiry findings.

Kunal Makwana, the main accused, was a former national-level badminton player and Eklavya Awardee who won medals in state and national competitions, including the All India Badminton Championships in 1996, 1998, and 1999, and represented India internationally.

He secured his government job through the sports quota but is now accused of betraying the trust placed in him by manipulating accounts and withdrawing money for personal use.

Following the complaint, police arrested Kunal Makwana from Narmadapuram (Formerly Hoshangabad) and produced him in court, where he was remanded to police custody. The other two accused remain absconding, with raids ongoing to apprehend them.

Preliminary investigations indicate the embezzlement stands at approximately Rs 35 lakh, though authorities suspect the actual figure could be higher. A detailed probe continues, examining post office records, transaction documents, and complaints from affected account holders to uncover the full extent of the fraud.

