MP emerging among top states in economic stability, sound financial management: CM Yadav

Bhopal, March 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday stated that Madhya Pradesh is emerging among the top three states in the country in terms of strength, economic stability, and sound financial management.

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He said that the state government is providing every possible support and guidance to entrepreneurs, encouraging them to move forward. Yadav added that the doors are open to investors from across India and the world, and the government is ready to welcome them with industry-friendly policies and a cooperative approach.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing an event on the theme ‘Empowered MSMEs – Developed Madhya Pradesh’ in Bhopal on Monday.

On the occasion, incentive assistance of more than Rs 169.57 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 257 MSME units.

The Chief Minister also released the first instalment of grant assistance of over Rs 28 lakh for startups.

CM Yadav also handed over industrial land allocation letters to three entrepreneurs from Betul and Agar Malwa, and distributed benefits under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana.

“Continuous innovations are being undertaken to ensure transparency and speed in systems to promote industrial and business activities and entrepreneurship in the state. The government is simplifying access to capital, land, and administrative processes for entrepreneurs, thereby making their path to growth easier,” Yadav said.

He further stated that, at a time when the entire country is witnessing the financial year-end closing in March, the state government is ensuring that MSME units and entrepreneurs receive financial support and facilities.

CM Yadav said that in the current global scenario, both sides in global conflicts seek India’s cooperation, which reflects the effectiveness of the Prime Minister’s policies.

“While the availability of petrol, diesel, and gas has been affected in many countries, the Prime Minister has ensured that their prices in India remain stable. Under his leadership, India is strong and capable,” he added.

--IANS

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