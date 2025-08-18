MP: DRI busts Rs 92 crore Mephedrone factory in Bhopal; seven arrested

Bhopal, Aug 18 (IANS) In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine drug manufacturing facility in Bhopal’s Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), seizing 61.20 kg of Mephedrone (MD) and 541.53 kg of raw chemicals valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market.

The operation, code-named “Crystal Break”, led to the arrest of seven key operatives linked to an international drug syndicate.

The factory, hidden behind fortified walls and operating in secrecy, was raided on August 16.

DRI officials found two individuals—including a chemist—actively engaged in the production of Mephedrone, a synthetic psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The drug, known for its cocaine-like effects, has seen rising abuse among youth and is considered a growing threat to public health. The seized raw materials included Methylene Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid, and 2-Bromo, along with sophisticated processing equipment.

Investigations revealed that the factory was being operated under the direction of Salim Dola, an overseas drug kingpin believed to have ties to Dawood Ibrahim’s network. Dola, currently based in Turkey, allegedly coordinated the supply of chemicals and funds through hawala channels from Surat and Mumbai.

Simultaneous raids were conducted across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

A cartel member overseeing raw material supply from Bhiwandi to Bhopal was arrested in Basti, UP. Two chemical suppliers and a transporter were nabbed in Mumbai, while a hawala operator was detained in Surat.

This marks the sixth mephedrone factory dismantled by the DRI in the past year, following similar operations in Nagpur and Latur.

Officials say the syndicate had funnelled over 400 kg of raw materials into the Bhopal unit between March and July 2025. The bust underscores the growing sophistication of drug cartels operating in India and the urgent need for coordinated enforcement.

DRI officials have vowed to intensify surveillance and inter-agency cooperation to dismantle such networks at their roots.

