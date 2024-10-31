MP: Diwali celebrated at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, special Bhasma aarti performed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Following the tradition of celebration Diwali at Mahakaleshwar temple, a special divya deep aarti and special Bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) was performed amid lighting a sparkler (Phuljhadi) to mark the occasion on Thursday.



Scores of devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers to Baba Mahakal and participate in the Bhasma aarti performed here.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Priest of the temple, Mahesh Sharma told ANI, "Following the tradition, the Diwali festival was celebrated here during the Bhasma Aarti at Mahakal temple. As part of the rituals, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Fruit juices were offered to him. Today, especially Ubtan was applied to Baba Mahakal and this tradition was conducted by the women of the priest family."

The priest further highlighted that a divya shringaar of Baba Mahakal was done and then aarti was performed along with a sparkler to celebrate the tradition of Diwali.

"Women also performed the camphor aarti on the occasion and it is performed only once in a year. Dishes prepared from new crop grains were offered to the Lord on this occasion. A divya shringaar of Baba Mahakal was performed. Thereafter special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were conducted along with a single sparkle cracker," he added.

Priest Sharma stressed that earlier several types of crackers and sparklers were brought here but due to some unfortunate incident that occurred here in the past, the temple committee banned it. Though as part of tradition to be followed, a single sparkler was lit to celebrate the occasion. (ANI)

