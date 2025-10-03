MP disburses Rs 653 crore to 8.8 lakh farmers against crop losses from rain, yellow mosaic virus

Bhopal, Oct 3 (IANS) In a significant move to support farmers facing crop damage, the Madhya Pradesh government has disbursed Rs 653 crore as compensation for losses caused by excess rainfall and the Yellow Mosaic Virus.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the virus had affected crops across nearly 3,00,000 hectares in 12 districts of the state.

"This is the first time the compensation amount has been disbursed before the crop reached the market," CM Yadav told farmers through video conferencing, and assured them similar support in future.

He also confirmed that the Bhavantar scheme, which covers price differences, will be available to further support farmers.

Preliminary reports indicate that the virus has spread across major pulse-growing regions.

In Burhanpur, a banana farmer received as much as Rs 3.6 lakh, highlighting the scale of individual losses.

A total of 8,84,880 farmers from 3,554 villages received compensation for crop damage across 6,52,865 hectares.

Of these, 3,90,275 farmers from 1,854 villages were compensated for losses due to excess rainfall and inundation, which affected 3,49,498 hectares.

Ratlam district received the highest allocation of Rs 171 crore, followed by Neemuch with Rs 119 crore and Mandsaur with Rs 35 crore.

Agricultural experts estimate that the average yield loss in affected areas ranges from 40 per cent to 70 per cent, depending on the severity of infection and crop variety.

Yellow Mosaic Virus is a destructive plant disease that primarily targets soybean and high-protein pulse crops like urad and moong. It causes yellowing of leaves, stunted growth, and a sharp decline in yield.

Spread by whiteflies, the virus thrives in warm, humid conditions, making large parts of Madhya Pradesh particularly vulnerable.

The government's relief package aims to provide immediate financial support, with compensation transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts through the state's digital benefit system.

The Agriculture Department is conducting field surveys and using satellite imagery to verify damage and ensure accurate disbursement.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the government's commitment to standing by farmers during crises, particularly during the festive season.

He also hinted at long-term strategies, including the development of disease-resistant crop varieties and improved pest management systems.

Farmers across the state have welcomed the announcement, though many have called for additional support in the form of improved infrastructure, access to quality seeds, and timely advisories.

While the compensation offers a lifeline, recovery will require sustained efforts and collaboration between the government, scientists, and farming communities. This financial intervention marks one of the largest state-level responses to a plant disease outbreak in recent years, underscoring the growing importance of agricultural resilience in the face of climate-sensitive challenges.

