MP: Digvijaya Singh challenges CM Yadav and Prahalad Patel for debate on Panchayat issues

Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing him of failing to protect the rights of the Panchayat representatives in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh also challenged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for an open debate with him on Panchayats' issues.

He said they can come with the BJP's own Panchayat representatives for a debate with him.

Singh made these statements in response to a workshop for Panchayat representatives that is underway at Minto Hall in Bhopal. The state-level event commenced on Monday and will be concluded on Wednesday.

"The BJP government remembered Panchayat representatives after 22 years and talked about their power in the governance system; however, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav disappointed them with his fake promises yet again. Panchayat representatives want their constitutional rights back and not the fake promises," Singh said in a statement.

In a targeted scathing attack at CM Mohan Yadav, Congress leader Singh stated that he had more hope from Prahalad Singh Patel because he comes from a rural background, but he too failed to protect the power of Panchayat representatives like CM Mohan Yadav and other BJP leaders.

"Prahalad Singh Patel has more experience than Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in terms of the Panchayati Raj system, but he also failed to protect the Panchayat representatives' power. The entire system of Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh has collapsed under the BJP government," Digvijaya Singh alleged.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while addressing the inaugural session of the workshop for Panchayat representatives on Monday, had emphasised the administrative reforms.

He has stated that suggestions of Panchayat representatives on schools will be given preference.

Responding to this issue, Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said, "The representatives of Janapad Panchayats already have the power of inspection of schools, but they can't take any decision. Then what CM Mohan Yadav did was new for empowering them?" Singh asked.

