MP: Digvijaya alleges 'irregularities' in tendering of 'Dial 112', writes to DGP seeks investigation

Bhopal, Sep 4 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh, on Thursday wrote to Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana and raised apprehension on alleged irregularities in the tendering process of 'Dail 112'.

In his letter to DGP Makwana, veteran Congress leader mentioned that irregularities have occurred in the tendering process in the second phase of vehicles purchased under the project "Dial 112" and demanded an inquiry into the allegation.

"I was informed that irregularities have occurred in the 2nd phase of the tendering process of Dail 112 of Madhya Pradesh police. Therefore, questions are being raised about the lack of transparency and impartiality," reads Digvijaya Singh's letter.

Congress leader further mentioned that a question on irregularities in the tendering process has been raised by some public organisations, and they have also submitted documents.

"I would request you (DGP) to conduct an inquiry into the matter and punish those involved in irregularities," Digvijaya Singh wrote in his letter.

He also claimed to have submitted a bundle of documents suggesting irregularities in the tendering process.

Notably, 'Dial-112' is the First Response Vehicles (FRVs) under the emergency service, which was launched (a total of 1200 vehicles were flagged off) by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the presence of DGP Makwana on August 14.

It has replaced the old version of the emergency service 'Dial 100'. In fact, other emergency services such as Ambulance, fire, women’s helpline, cybercrime, highway accident response, disaster relief, and child protection will operate through a single number - 'Dial 112'.

The controversy over the lack of transparency and alleged irregularities in it has already started surrounding it. In fact, the controversy had begun soon after the launch of the scheme when keys of several vehicles (Dail 112) had gone missing, and the administration had to rush for duplicate keys. However, the original keys were found later, according to the reports.

